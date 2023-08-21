Dennyloanhead domestic offender ordered to stay away from ex partner
Patrick Devlin, 54, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – repeatedly phoning and texting his ex partner – at and address in Dennyloanhead head on November 5 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 16:10 BST
The court heard Donnelly, 14 Chestnut Place, Cumbernauld, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence.
Sheriff Simon Collins simply admonished him and made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for a period of 12 months.