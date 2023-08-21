News you can trust since 1845
Dennyloanhead domestic offender ordered to stay away from ex partner

Patrick Devlin, 54, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – repeatedly phoning and texting his ex partner – at and address in Dennyloanhead head on November 5 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 16:10 BST

The court heard Donnelly, 14 Chestnut Place, Cumbernauld, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence.

Sheriff Simon Collins simply admonished him and made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for a period of 12 months.