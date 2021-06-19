Dennyloanhead domestic offender chucked phone at telly

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Ross Bourne (31), 26 Loanhead Avenue, Dennyloanhead, had been found guilty of threatening behaviour in Dryburgh Avenue, Denny on January 31 last year. He also breached his non-harassment order.

Sheriff Derek Livingston revoked Bourne’s existing community payback order and deferred sentence on him to September 19.

