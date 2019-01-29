Dennyloandhead neighbour dispute leads to tyre being slashed

A bitter feud between neighbours saw a man arm himself with a screwdriver to go and burst a car tyre.

Robert and Carrie Munro found themselves in hot water with the courts and went to trial over incidents which happened near their 14 Bankhead Crescent, Dennyloanhead home involving neighbours they had fallen out with.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court the Munros had been found guilty of their respective offences – Carrie Munro (33) and Robert Munro (31) behaved in a threatening manner in Elmbank Crescent, Dennyloanhead on October 11 last year, while Robert Munro also had possession of a metal pole and assaulted two people by throwing an unknown liquid over them on the same date.

Robert Munro was also found to have maliciously damaged the tyre of a motor car parked in Bankhead Crescent, Dennyloanhead on April 28, 2018.

Procurator fiscal depute Ashley Smith said: “The witness looked out her window and saw her neighbour, Robert Munro, shouting and calling her family names, but these were not considered to be threatening or offensive.

“Then she noticed a hissing sound coming from the front offside tyre of her car. She saw the accused walking away from the vehicle, concealing a screwdriver under his top.”

The court heard the cost of the damaged tyre was £80.

Stephen Biggam, defending Robert Munro, said there had been an ongoing dispute between the neighbours.

He added: “It’s clear there has been difficulties and its not all in a one way direction – it’s a two way direction. They want to get their family away from the street and away from their neighbours.”

Sheriff John Mundy fined Carrie Munro £350 to be paid off at £50 per month and ordered Robert Munro to complete 250 hours of unpaid work within six months and pay his neighbours £80 compensation at £10 per week.