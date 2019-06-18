Denny woman who fraudulently obtained £14,000 in benefits given unpaid work

A woman who failed to declare her ex had occasionally stayed with her to see their child has avoided jail.

Terri Riddoch (32), 120 Hayfield Terrace, Denny, admitted knowingly obtaining £14,000 through Housing Benefits and Child Tax Credits she wasn’t entitled to.

She received £1500 in Housing Benefits by failing to tell the council her employed ex had been staying between November 30, 2015 and June 20, 2016 at 10 Winchester Drive, Denny. Riddoch also fraudulently acquired £12,500 in Child Tax Credits between October 18, 2015 and April 6, 2017 and must complete 200 hours’ unpaid work in six months. She must remain home between 8pm and 8am for four days a week for three months.