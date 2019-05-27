Denny woman threatened to kill her own parents with steak knife

A drunken daughter flew into a fit of rage and pulled a steak knife on her parents in their own home.

Susan Marshall (42) had to be “restrained” in a chair after turning up at her mum and dad’s house and threatening to kill her mother, Jean (64), and father, James (66).

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Marshall, 58 Avon Street, Denny, had admitted behaving in a threatening manner by repeatedly shouting and swearing, presenting a knife at her parents and making violent threats in Overton Crescent, Denny on February 10.

She also breached a bail order, granted on February 22, by repeatedly sending text messages to her father between March 15 and 22 and entering her parents’ home on April 27 without reasonable excuse.

Procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said Marshall had indicated she’d committed the breach to hand over an Easter present to her daughter.

In relation to the February 10 incident, the court heard Mr and Mrs Marshall had been in the property when their daughter pitched up at around 3pm “under the influence”. The couple then asked an agitated Marshall, who was pacing up and down in the kitchen, what was wrong.

Ms Cunningham said: “She began to shout at her father saying she was sick fed up of him. Then she stood up and opened the kitchen drawer before pulling out a steak knife.

“She was holding this at her waist, pointing outwards shouting at both parties she was going to kill them.

“However, they got the knife away from the accused before restraining her to a chair and police were contacted.”

Her defence solicitor told Sheriff Christopher Shead that Marshall has a history of “mental health difficulties”.

Sheriff Shead deferred sentencing until August 22 due to Marshall’s current health difficulties and ongoing treatment to determine her progress under the medication and for her to be of good behaviour.