Denny woman shouted and swore at group of 12-year-olds in woods
A Denny woman who shouted and swore at a group of 12-year-olds in the woods has been ordered to be of good behaviour by a court.
Alison Meek, of 10 Broadside Place, pleaded guilty to behaving threateningly by shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner in Chacefield Wood, Denny on May 14, 2020.
The 32-year-old appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.
Procurator fiscal depute Becca Reid said: “Around 1pm, witnesses who are all aged 12 went to the woods.
“Approximately a quarter of a mile into the woods they observed a drunk female on a large rock approximately 15-20ft away.
“She screamed, shouted and swore at the witnesses.”
Defence solicitor Lynn Swann said the matter had previously been deferred for a supplementary progress report and for her client to be of good behaviour.
Ms Swann added: “She’s dealing with matters in a very mature fashion.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until August 12 for Meek to continue to comply with the court order.