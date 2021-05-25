Denny woman shouted and swore at group of 12-year-olds in woods

Alison Meek, of 10 Broadside Place, pleaded guilty to behaving threateningly by shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner in Chacefield Wood, Denny on May 14, 2020.

The 32-year-old appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Procurator fiscal depute Becca Reid said: “Around 1pm, witnesses who are all aged 12 went to the woods.

Denny woman Alison Meek appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“Approximately a quarter of a mile into the woods they observed a drunk female on a large rock approximately 15-20ft away.

“She screamed, shouted and swore at the witnesses.”

Defence solicitor Lynn Swann said the matter had previously been deferred for a supplementary progress report and for her client to be of good behaviour.

Ms Swann added: “She’s dealing with matters in a very mature fashion.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until August 12 for Meek to continue to comply with the court order.

