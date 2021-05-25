Denny woman shouted and swore at group of 12-year-olds in woods

A Denny woman who shouted and swore at a group of 12-year-olds in the woods has been ordered to be of good behaviour by a court.

By Herald Reporter
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 12:10 pm

Alison Meek, of 10 Broadside Place, pleaded guilty to behaving threateningly by shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner in Chacefield Wood, Denny on May 14, 2020.

The 32-year-old appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Procurator fiscal depute Becca Reid said: “Around 1pm, witnesses who are all aged 12 went to the woods.

Denny woman Alison Meek appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“Approximately a quarter of a mile into the woods they observed a drunk female on a large rock approximately 15-20ft away.

“She screamed, shouted and swore at the witnesses.”

Defence solicitor Lynn Swann said the matter had previously been deferred for a supplementary progress report and for her client to be of good behaviour.

Ms Swann added: “She’s dealing with matters in a very mature fashion.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until August 12 for Meek to continue to comply with the court order.

