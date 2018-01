A woman from Denny had her sentence deferred for three months - but must comply with drug treatment.

Anne Kerr (42) was ordered to comply with the court orders she received for threatening behaviour at her 119 Little Denny Road, Denny home.

Kerr admitted the offence she committed on December 1 and breaching bail on December 20 last year.

She was placed on a structured deferred sentence for three months until March 29 with the condition she comply with drug treatment.