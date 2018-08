A 31-year-old woman behaved in a threatening manner towards children.

Leanne McGuckin, Flat 7, 55 Broad Street, Denny, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the offence she committed in Broadside Place, Denny on September 30 last year.

The case was adjourned until August 23 to allow a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.