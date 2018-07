A 44-year-old woman directed a foul-mouthed tirade at police in Bonnybridge.

Caroline Moore, 37 West Boreland Road, Denny, pleaded guilty to abusing and struggling with officers in Thornton Avenue on May 27.

A homeowner had contacted police to request Moore, who was intoxicated, be removed from the area.

She was fined £135, reduced from £200 due to her guilty plea.