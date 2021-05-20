Denny town centre artwork and bench damaged by vandals

An investigation has been launched after artwork and a bench were damaged in Denny town centre.

By Jonathon Reilly
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 2:46 pm

Police say the mindless vandalism took place at some point between Friday, May 14 and Monday, May 17.

The bench was “forcibly removed” from its runners, while a nearby metal sculpture was also targeted.

Police are investigating an incident of vandalism in Denny town centre. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The value of the damage is currently unknown. Inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who has information relating to either of these incidents is asked to contact police via 101.

Quote reference number 1147 of May 17.

