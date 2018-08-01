Denny thug threatened to infect shop staff with Hepatitis C

A drugged up thug cornered by shop staff threatened to bite them and infect them with hepatitis C.

Scott Campbell (31) made his chilling threat after supermarket employees confronted him about his suspicious behaviour.

He lashed out at them and then attempted to bite them saying he would give them hepatitis C – an infection that can eventually lead to liver disease.

Campbell, 38 Little Denny Road, Denny, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted threatening behaviour and the assaults he committed at Sainsburys, Glasgow Road, Denny on July 2.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “The witnesses at the supermarket have seen the accused in the shop. They have suspicions about his conduct and challenged him about it.

“He leaves, but returns later and he is again confronted by the witnesses and becomes aggressive. He tries to punch one of them, spits on them and tries to bite them as he shouts and swears at them.

“He threatened to kill them and smash their cars and infect them with hepatitis C. The police are contacted and he is detained. He required to attend hospital because he had taken some subustances.”

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He had taken 20 Valium tablets earlier in the day. When someone does that they usually wake up in the cells two days later asking ‘What have I done?’.

“He is ashamed for what he has done and is disgusted with himself. He is bright eyed and bushy tailed now he is not under the influence.”

The court heard Campbell had two previous assault convictions in 2011 and 2012.

Mr Biggam said: “That type of behaviour is not his standard behaviour.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “These employees of Sainsburys were simply doing there job to the best of their abillities and you spat upon them and attempted to bite them, as well as threaten to infect them with hepatitis.”

Campbell was sentenced to six months in prison back dated to July 3.