Denny thug held wallpaper scraper to woman's throat

Michael Georgeson (31) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Letham Terrace, Letham on February 17, 2018.
The charges stated Georgeson seized the woman – his ex partner – by her throat, pinned her against a wall and shouted at her while holding a wallpaper scraper against her throat. he then repeatedly punched her on the head, seized her by the hair and repeatedly placed his hand over her mouth restricting her breathing.
The court heard Georgeson, Flat 9, 55 Broad Street, Denny, was currently taking part in the Caledonian domestic abuse project, but was not doing very well.
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said he had no explanation for his client’s non appearance.
Sheriff Craig Harris issued a warrant for Georgeson’s arrest.