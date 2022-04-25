Denny thug held wallpaper scraper to woman's throat

A violent domestic offender who held a wallpaper scraper at his former partners throat now has the police on his case again after failing to appear at court.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 25th April 2022, 3:51 pm

Michael Georgeson (31) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Letham Terrace, Letham on February 17, 2018.

The charges stated Georgeson seized the woman – his ex partner – by her throat, pinned her against a wall and shouted at her while holding a wallpaper scraper against her throat. he then repeatedly punched her on the head, seized her by the hair and repeatedly placed his hand over her mouth restricting her breathing.

Read More

Read More
Mad motorist drove his BMW straight at police officer in Larbert

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

Georgeson failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday

The court heard Georgeson, Flat 9, 55 Broad Street, Denny, was currently taking part in the Caledonian domestic abuse project, but was not doing very well.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said he had no explanation for his client’s non appearance.

Sheriff Craig Harris issued a warrant for Georgeson’s arrest.