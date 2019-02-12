Denny thief was so wasted he collapsed in the street with the goods he had just pinched

An offender was so far gone thanks to substance abuse he collapsed beside a car he had just stolen CDs and a V5 document from.

Christopher Marshall (25) admitted the theft he committed in Bridge Crescent, Denny between December 30 and December 31 last year.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Marshall, of 81 Herbertshire Street, Denny, was reportedly recovering from fractured eye sockets.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “He tried a car door and stole the items. Then he collapsed in the street and was found with the items.”

Marshall was placed on a supervised community pay back order for three years.