Denny thief stole TV, frozen meat and washing up liquid from stores

A serial thief stole a range of products from different supermarkets including frozen meat and a television.

Michael Heenan (42), 1 Brewster Place, Denny, admitted pinching a TV from Co-op, Denny on April 8, 2018. Heenan then took seven bottles of washing up liquid from Scotmid, High Street, Bonnybridge, on May 4, 2018.

He also stole frozen meat from Iceland in Denny on December 7 and 8 last year, threatening violence on the latter occasion.

Defence solicitor William McIntyre said: “He was intoxicated and has no recollection.”

Heenan was placed under a four-month, 7pm-7am restriction of liberty order.