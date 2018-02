A teenager was placed on a restriction of liberty order for four months after admitting offences committed in Craigleith Road, Grangemouth.

Eighteen-year-old Daniel Moorcroft must stay in his home at 42 Overton Crescent, Denny between 7pm and 7am.

He had been shouting and banging on a door on February 27 last year, then damaged a motor vehicle with a key on April 5, while already on bail not to enter the area.