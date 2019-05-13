Denny teen carried out sex act in police cell

A Denny teenager who was found to have a knuckle-duster in his pocket during a drunken rampage later committed a sex act in a police cell in front of officers.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on March 23, 2019 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert by shouting, swearing, uttering threats of violence and remarks that were racially offensive and challenging police officers to a fight.

He further admitted, on the same date, having in his possession a knuckle-duster without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

The teenager also pleaded guilty to intentionally exposing his genitals to officers at Falkirk Police Station and carrying out the sex act in front of them.

In a separate offence, the accused admitted shouting and swearing at police officers on April 13, 2019 at his home address, challenging them to a fight and repeatedly spitting within a police car.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the accused carried out the offences when “extremely drunk” and had “no recollection of events”.

His defence solicitor said: “This is all linked to his drinking. Where some people can go out and enjoy a drink or two, he can’t stop. He goes out, drinks far too much then can’t remember what happens. He becomes obnoxious when he drinks but is actually a pleasant young man when sober.

“Regarding the knuckleduster, he thinks one of his friends had shown it to him earlier that night and he put it in his pocket.

Sheriff Livingston said: “It is difficult to see what innocent use of a knuckle-duster can be, I appreciate his age but the knuckleduster, the sex act and the abuse of police officers ... he must realise he will have to pay for this.”

The sheriff imposed a two year community payback order under supervision and 100 hours of unpaid work to be carried out within four months.

He also imposed a restriction of liberty order for the accused to not leave his home between 7pm and 7am.