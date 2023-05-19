Denny siege: Armed police called in as offender tells them he has shotgun and crossbow

Officers had been at the location to simply check on Darren Nicol, 38, who had recently been released from a prison sentence and, as things escalated, armed police had to be called in to deal with what effectively became a “siege”.

Darren Nicol, 38, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Stirling Street, Denny on July 24 last year.

The charges stated Nicol repeatedly shouted and swore at police officers while brandishing a knife and repeatedly uttered threats of violence at them. He also stated he had a shotgun, a crossbow and a bomb, made threatening gestures towards officers and threw a mug from a window.

Officers had to call in armed colleagues to deal with Nicol

The court heard the incident grew from a routine welfare check into an all out “siege” situation with armed police responding to Nicol’s threats.

Nicol was said to feel “shame and regret” for his actions and referred to himself as an “idiot and a scumbag” for doing what he did, tying up valuable police resources.

He apologised to police officers for his conduct.

Sheriff Simon Collins noted Nicol was “barely out of prison” when he committed the offence.