Denny shoplifter back on the 'straight and narrow'
A woman who pinched alcohol from a post office was said to be dealing with her drug problem.
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 8:45 am
Donnay Gray (32) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to the theft she committed at the Post Office, Duke Street, Denny on August 5 last year and admitting breaching her bail entering Brewster Place, Denny on January 20 this year.
Sheriff Christopher Shead heard Gray, 24 Bridge Crescent, Denny, was back on the “straight and narrow” and deferred sentence until June 26 for a further review.