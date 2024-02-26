Denny sex offender, 61, diagnosed with prostate cancer caught with images of children
The court heard Adams had a long marriage which had broken down in 2017 and he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. It was stated he turned to alcohol as “a crutch” at the time of the offence.
Sheriff Christopher Shead said the court had to consider a custodial sentence in this case, but instead he placed Adams, 50 Broad Street, Denny, on a supervised community payback order for three years with programme and conduct requirements attached.
He was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next nine months.
Adams also has to adhere to the reporting requirements of the sex offenders register for three years.