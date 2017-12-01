Denny schoolboy dies in M80 incident

A 16-year-old schoolboy has been confirmed as the fatality on the M80 near Dunipace in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Kyle Templeton was a fifth year pupil at Denny High School.

He suffered fatal injuries when he was involved in a collision with a lorry around 3.45am.

Road Policing officers are continuing with their inquiries and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant David Ross from the Road Policing Unit at Stirling said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Kyle’s family and friends at this difficult time and officers continue to provide them with support and assistance.

“I would ask anyone with information that can help with our investigations to contact us as soon as possible.”

Kyle’s family were tonight too upset to talk.

Anyone with information can contact the Road Policing Unit at Stirling via 101 and quote incident number 319 of November 30.

Stephen Miller, headteacher at Denny High, said: “Pupils and staff are all very shocked to hear of Kyle’s death. He brought a lot to his friends and to the wider school community and he had a real passion for ice skating and music.

“Beyond school, he was working hard towards securing a career in car mechanics. He was popular with his year and this tragedy will take a long time to sink in with all of us. We are supporting pupils through this difficult time and clearly our thoughts are with Kyle’s close family in their grief.”

Denny High staff have sent out emails to parents and carers offering pupils affected by the tragedy access to counselling, as well as suggestions of organisations such as Childline which can provide young people with support.