Krzystof Sokolowski, 27, had been brawling with friend Dawid Kaniecki, 20, when police arrived to break things up and the situation escalated from there.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Sokolowski had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, a breach of the peace and communicating indecently – repeatedly uttering sexually remarks – towards a female police officer in Ladysmill, Falkirk on May 28 last year.

Kaniecki admitted resisting arrest and threatening behaviour at the same place on the same date.

Sokolowski subjected the female officer to a vile sexual rant

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “It was 1.30am and police on mobile patrol saw the two accused engaging in a fight in the street. They stopped to see both accused appeared to be intoxicated.

"Kaniecki was detained by police officers and became hostile towards them, repeatedly shouting and adopting a fighting stance. At that point he was informed he was under arrest and he began to struggle with officers.

"He then kicked out and managed to break free from officers, beginning to spit and kick violently.”

Sokolowski, meanwhile, began to focus his attention on a female officer.

"He said ‘one kick to the face and you will be asleep and I’m out of here – I will kill you’,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He then said ‘I will spread your legs and pass you around’ and ‘you’re just a hooker without that uniform’.”

He then began to threaten to have sex with her daughter and the officer herself.

Simon Hutchison, representing Sokolowski, said: “There appears to have been a fight between two friends – who continue to be friends.”

Sheriff Simon Collins fined Kaniecki, 26 Irving Court, Camelon, £225 to be paid back at a rate of £20 per week. He then placed Sokolowski, 109 Overton Crescent, Denny, on a supervised community payback order for six months, with the condition he adhere to a restriction of liberty order to remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the same period.