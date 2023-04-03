Denny offender's toxic relationship with ex earns him hours of unpaid work

The court heard it was an “unfortunate sequence of events that took place between two young people” whose relationship was described as “toxic”.

It was stated Burnett, 21 Sutherland Drive, Denny, was “somewhat chastened by the experience” of what had been his first real relationship.

Sheriff Alison Michie, who presided at the trial, was assured there would be no further contact between Burnett and his ex.

Burnett appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

She said: “I accept your young age of 24 and you have no record of previous offending. However, one of the incidents saw you push your partner, causing her to strike her head.”