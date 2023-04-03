Denny offender's toxic relationship with ex earns him hours of unpaid work
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Grant Burnett, 24, had been found guilty of engaging in a course of behaviour abusive of his former partner at various addresses, including Stirling Road and Godfrey Avenue, Denny from June 1, 2019 to April 1, 2022.
The court heard it was an “unfortunate sequence of events that took place between two young people” whose relationship was described as “toxic”.
It was stated Burnett, 21 Sutherland Drive, Denny, was “somewhat chastened by the experience” of what had been his first real relationship.
Sheriff Alison Michie, who presided at the trial, was assured there would be no further contact between Burnett and his ex.
She said: “I accept your young age of 24 and you have no record of previous offending. However, one of the incidents saw you push your partner, causing her to strike her head.”
She placed Burnett on a community payback order with the condition he completes 150 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.