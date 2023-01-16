Denny offender's careless driving left his partner's car upside down engulfed in flames

David McCarry, 29, was given house keys – which also had her car keys attached – by his partner after he showed up at a party she was attending and she told him he could stay at her place rather than his own,

The woman’s daughter then noticed him getting into her mother’s car and driving off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was then said to have lost control of the vehicle a short time later and smashed into a wall, flipping the car onto its roof. A fire then broke out and people were trying to use hoses to put out the flames, with McCarry nowhere in sight.

McCarry appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McCarry pleaded guilty to taking a car without permission, driving without a licence or insurance and careless driving on roads including Nisbet Drive, Denny and Denny Road, Head of Muir on January 9 last year.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused had been in a relationship with his partner for some time but they didn’t live together. She was going out and the accused said he was going to stay at his own home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She went to the Railway Hotel in Denny for a birthday party and left her car locked and secure at her home. The accused then got in contact with her, asking if she was still out.

"He said he wanted to come and meet her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

After spending time at the party, McCarry then told his partner he was heading home and she told him he could go and stay at her place, giving him the house keys – which had her car keys attached.

"The woman’s daughter became aware of lights flashing outside,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She looked out and saw the accused getting into her mother’s car. She went to speak to her sister to say what was happening and when she returned the car was gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some time later a witness heard a loud bang outside and saw a car had crashed into a wall in front of her property and there were two males outside. They could see the vehicle was upside down and a fire had started.

"People were trying to put the fire out with garden hoses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A search was carried out by police to try and find the accused due to concerns he might be injured.

McCarry’s partner had arrived home at this point and confirmed to officers she did not give him permission to use her car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard McCarry later walked into Falkirk Police Station and confirmed he had been driving the vehicle.

Defence solicitor John Mulholland said: “The road was icy and he was driving at an inappropriate speed for the road. The couple are still together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad