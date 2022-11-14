Denny offender was 'overwhelmed by emotions' - and alcohol - when he threatened ex partner
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Dekylin McJimpsey, 30, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing, threatening to damage a window and repeatedly striking a door – at an address in Hunter Gardens, Denny on September 19.
He also admitted recklessly damage – repeatedly striking a motor vehicle – at the same location on the same date.
William McIntyre, defence solicitor, said: “He had much more to drink than he would normally and he doesn’t recall much of what happened. He deeply regrets what took place and assures me it’s a one off, it won’t happen again – he was overwhelmed by emotions.”
Sheriff Craig Harris noted McJimpsey, 113 Stirling Street, Denny, appeared as a first offender.
He said: “This was a very distressing incident for your ex partner and your children.”
He place McJimpsey on a structured deferred sentence for four months to March 9. 2023 and made him subject to a non-harassment order for the next 12 months