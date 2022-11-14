Denny offender was 'overwhelmed by emotions' - and alcohol - when he threatened ex partner

He also admitted recklessly damage – repeatedly striking a motor vehicle – at the same location on the same date.

William McIntyre, defence solicitor, said: “He had much more to drink than he would normally and he doesn’t recall much of what happened. He deeply regrets what took place and assures me it’s a one off, it won’t happen again – he was overwhelmed by emotions.”

Sheriff Craig Harris noted McJimpsey, 113 Stirling Street, Denny, appeared as a first offender.

McJimpsey appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

He said: “This was a very distressing incident for your ex partner and your children.”