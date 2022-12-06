News you can trust since 1845
Denny offender warned to stay off drugs or he is prison bound

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Paul Keegan, 51, had pleaded guilty to possession of class C drug Etizolam in Gowan Avenue, Falkirk, on December 20 last year.

By Court Reporter
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 4:28pm

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “The options are fairly stark – either you do something to get your drug use and drinking under control or we remove you from drink and drugs and put you in prison.”

Sheriff Harris deferred sentence on Keegan, 5 Overton Terrace, Denny, until January 19, 2023, for a drug treatment and testing order assessment.

Keegan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court