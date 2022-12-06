Denny offender warned to stay off drugs or he is prison bound
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Paul Keegan, 51, had pleaded guilty to possession of class C drug Etizolam in Gowan Avenue, Falkirk, on December 20 last year.
Sheriff Craig Harris said: “The options are fairly stark – either you do something to get your drug use and drinking under control or we remove you from drink and drugs and put you in prison.”
Sheriff Harris deferred sentence on Keegan, 5 Overton Terrace, Denny, until January 19, 2023, for a drug treatment and testing order assessment.