Denny offender wanted a 'square go' carrying a 'six foot' long sword

Jack Brannan (20) shouted at the people in his house and told them he wanted a “square go” before leaving and showing up at another address, still carrying the sword.

Brannan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing, uttering threats of violence while carrying a sword – at his 9 Temple Denny Road, Denny home and an address in Dryburgh Avenue, Denny on July 9.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “The witness turned up at the address to check up on the accused. He was intoxicated but appeared to be in good spirits.

Brannan was arrested by officers and the sword retained

"Joined by others, they were having a laugh and a joke in the living room when the accused’s demeanour changed. He was playing with a dog and said ‘if this dog bites me I will kill it, then I will kill your brother with a hammer’.

"Witnesses were attempting to calm the accused down, but he began shouting he wanted a ‘square go’. Police were contacted by the witnesses at this point and the accused went upstairs and retrieved a decorative sword.

"Then he began shouting to the witnesses ‘tell them I have got a six foot sword’ but it was noted it was closer to four foot in length.”

Brannan then left the address before police arrived and showed up at another premises – still carrying the sword.

"The accused arrived and let himself in,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He was seen to be intoxicated and had a sword in his possession. The witnesses told him to get out of the house.

"He said he would put the sword away and then he left. He was seen coming out of the address by police officers. The sword was later retained by police.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Brannan’s young age and said: “A few years ago this behaviour would have put you in custody.”