Denny offender threatens to burn down his ex partner's daughter's house

John Forsyth, 53, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at an address in Castle Crescent, Denny on July 8.

Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “The witness is the daughter of the accused’s ex partner. It was 9pm and she was in her address when she heard a knock at the back door and a male speaking.

"The accused knocked repeatedly at the door and asked to be allowed in. She told him he could not enter and he then appeared to walk away. However, he returned and tried opening the door handle before kicking the door.

"He called the witness a liar and threatened to burn down the house, shouting ‘I’ve done it before and I’ll do it again – I’ll burn down the house’.”

The offence was said to be “stupid behaviour on his part, fuelled by alcohol”.