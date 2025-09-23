A shameless offender threatened to share intimate photos of his ex partner unless she gave him money then got her to take out two payday loans in her name and pocketed the cash himself.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Calum Hardie, 30, had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his former partner between February 24 and July 6, 2023 at an address in Banknock.

The charges stated he sent threats that he would send “intimate” photographs of her to others unless she met his “demands” and paid him money.

He also “persuaded” her to apply for two payday loans in her name so he could benefit from the money himself.

Hardie had also admitted driving without due care and attention on Beancross Road, Grangemouth, on July 24, 2023 – driving at excessive speeds while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and repeatedly colliding with a vehicle, causing damage.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a number of breath tests in Brooke Lane, Grangemouth on the same day.

The court heard Hardie, 1 Demoreham Avenue, Denny, had now completed his unpaid work hours and until April next year to pay off his £5520 compensation order.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “The only reason you are not in prison is that I consider the complainer should have all the money paid back to her. I will fix another review for – I expect you to make more payments towards the compensation order.”

He was ordered to attend court again on November 13.

