Denny offender smashed living room windows and said resident 'deserved it'

Katala Hervo (27) stated she had thrown the bottles causing £300 of damage.

While in transit to Falkirk Police Station she told officers: “I did it – I admit it’ and ‘I don’t care, he deserved it. He’s lucky it wasn’t a murder’.

On another occasion Hervo threatened to hit a police officer with the handcuffs she had been placed in for struggling with them.

Hervo appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Denny on September 23 last year. She also admitted destroying property – throwing bottles at windows at the same location.

At a court appearance in February Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Hervo on a restriction of liberty order, which meant she had to remain in her home at 3 Broadside Place, Denny, between 7pm and 7am for three months.

At the time Hervo was also made subject to a supervised community payback order for a period of two years.

On Thursday Sheriff Alison Michie heard Hervo, who had subsequently breached her restriction of liberty order, had almost completed her unpaid working hours she received on another occasion and had 25 remaining. She also heard her supervision order was running until February 2024.

