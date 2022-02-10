Denny offender smashed living room windows and said resident 'deserved it'

Katala Hervo (26) stated she had thrown the bottles and told officers “I don’t care, he deserved it. He’s lucky it wasn’t a murder”.

On another occasion Hervo threatened to hit a police officer with the handcuffs she had been placed in for struggling with them.

Hervo appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Denny on September 23 last year. She also admitted destroying property – throwing bottles at windows at the same location.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hervo lashed out at police and threatened violence towards them

Procurator fiscal depute James Moncreiff said: “It was 2.50pm and the complainer was within his home address when he heard banging from the front of the property. He saw the accused and another individual standing on the the footpath at the alleyway to the rear of the premises.

"She was throwing multiple empty wine bottles at the living room windows which caused damage to both panes, smashing right through. Police attended and saw two windows were smashed and numerous wine bottles.

"The accused was located and, while in transit to Falkirk Police Station, said: “I did it – I admit it’ and ‘I don’t care, he deserved it. He’s lucky it wasn’t a murder’.

"The value of the damage was £300.”

On another occasion police were called to Hervo’s address after reports of a disturbance.

Mr Moncrieff said: “There was a suggestion from the neighbours the accused had been assaulted by her partner. Police found the accused, who was described as being heavily intoxicated.

"They tried to explain the reason for their attendance but she became aggressive, flailing her arms about and swearing. She said ‘Don’t youse touch me’ and tried to break free from officers, kicking out with her legs.

"Attempts to calm her down were not successful. She said ‘When I get out, these handcuffs are going across your jaw’.”

The court heard there was “not a nice background” to her offences and stated investigations had been carried out into her allegations she had made regarding the whose windows she broke.

It was stated there were no details regarding the progress of this investigation.

Hervo’s defence solicitor told the court that she had a difficulty with alcohol and misuse of substances.

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Hervo also had difficulty when it came to attending court – a failing she had previously been remanded in custody for.

Passing sentence, he placed her on a restriction of liberty order, meaning she will have to remain in her home at 3 Broadside Place, Denny, between 7pm and 7am for the next three months.

Hervo was also made subject to a supervised community payback order for a period of two years.

A review of the order was called for in two month’s time.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.