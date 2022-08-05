Denny offender sent his lawyer a video of himself taking a COVID-19 test

An offender who failed to show up at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday claiming he had contracted coronavirus sent his solicitor a video of himself doing a COVID-19 test.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 5th August 2022, 8:33 am
Updated Friday, 5th August 2022, 3:37 pm

At an earlier appearance Liam Reilly (25) pleaded guilty to assaulting a man – punching him on the head causing him to fall to the ground – and then robbing him of a money and a mobile phone in Union Road, Camelon on October 7, 2020.

Read More

Read More
Denny offender heads to doctor to prove to court he broke his neck

On Thursday, defence solicitor Martin Morrow said Reilly was not present at court because he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Reilly failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court

“He sent me through pictures and a video of the results,” said Mr Morrow.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Reilly, 39 Castle Crescent, Denny, for eight weeks to September 20 for a supplementary criminal justice social work report and to see if he could engage with his current order.

Mr Morrow said: “He has a window of opportunity to do a bit better.”