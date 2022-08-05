Denny offender sent his lawyer a video of himself taking a COVID-19 test

At an earlier appearance Liam Reilly (25) pleaded guilty to assaulting a man – punching him on the head causing him to fall to the ground – and then robbing him of a money and a mobile phone in Union Road, Camelon on October 7, 2020.

On Thursday, defence solicitor Martin Morrow said Reilly was not present at court because he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Reilly failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court

“He sent me through pictures and a video of the results,” said Mr Morrow.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Reilly, 39 Castle Crescent, Denny, for eight weeks to September 20 for a supplementary criminal justice social work report and to see if he could engage with his current order.