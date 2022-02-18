Denny offender gouged and glassed his ex partner's dad

Robert Alexander’s victim was left with permanent scarring after the attack, which came about after he had goaded the man to come out and meet him in the street.

Unfortunately the man – Alexander’s ex partner’s father – did just that, going round to Alexander’s home in Brewster Place, Denny.

Alexander (33) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to assault to injury and permanent disfigurement at an address in Brewster Place, Denny on April 15, 2020.

Police arrived in Brewster Place, Denny and saw a large pool of blood on the pavement

Procurator fiscal depute Karen Chambers said: “The accused was in a relationship with the victim’s daughter and there is a background of animosity between the accused and his partner’s father.

"The victim was within his home address and heard the accused outside shouting on him to come outside so he could ‘show him what he could do’ to him. The accused then left.

"The victim then went to the accused’s house to speak to him about his conduct and they then had a physical altercation. The accused sat on top of him and made attempts to gouge his eyes out using his fingers.

The men were successfully prised apart – by Alexander’s mother and the victim’s daughter – and as he was being led away Alexander ran up behind him and smashed a bottle over his head.

"The blow caused a substantial amount of bleeding,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “When police arrived they saw a large pool of blood and a quantity of clear broken glass on the ground.

"The victim was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service. He had suffered blunt force to both his eyes, which were bloodshot.”

He also required a number of stitches to the wounds he sustained from the bottle smashing on his head – three each to his eyebrow and his cheek and was left with permanent scars to those areas.

William McIntyre, defence solicitor, said: “He had been out that night – he does tend to have a lot to drink and he did on this evening. He was coming past the man’s address and couldn’t resist shouting at him.

"He then went home and crashed out on the couch. Next thing he knew the man was at his door – he was not expecting a visitor late at night. The altercation took place within the hallway of his house and during the course of that struggle he did put his fingers to the eyes of the complainer.

"With the assistance of his mother and the complainer’s daughter, who lives in the same block as Mr Alexander, they were split up and the complainer was moved away to the main pavement area.

"That’s where it all went wrong – if it had stopped there it may have been self defence. He had a lot to drink and was very angry about this person coming to his house and what had taken place.

"He ran out and hit him on the head with a bottle and left this man with scars.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead took into account Alexander’s past record for assault and sentenced him the 16 months in prison.

