Denny offender got two black eyes and a ton of unpaid work for his part in pub fight
Martin Thomson, 41, began to become “problematic” in a town centre pub and ended up assaulting and injuring a man outside in the street.
When police officers turned up he attacked them too, telling them he would make their lives hell.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Thomson, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a man to his injury and resisting and assaulting police officers in Baxter’s Wynd, Falkirk on April 29 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 10pm when the accused started to become problematic in a pub. The accused has run at the complainer and rugby tackled him, causing his head to hit the ground in the process.
"The accused has then punched the complainer to the head which resulted in a cut to his left eyebrow.”
When police officers arrived Thomson then lashed out at them, swearing at them and saying “I’ll find out where you live – I will make your life hell”.
Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “It was a fight in a pub – he was injured as well. He didn’t come out of this unscathed I can tell you and he had a couple of black eyes.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Thomson, 29 Bridge Crescent, Denny, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 270 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.