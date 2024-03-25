Denny offender got two black eyes and a ton of unpaid work for his part in pub fight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Martin Thomson, 41, began to become “problematic” in a town centre pub and ended up assaulting and injuring a man outside in the street.

When police officers turned up he attacked them too, telling them he would make their lives hell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Thomson, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a man to his injury and resisting and assaulting police officers in Baxter’s Wynd, Falkirk on April 29 last year.

Thomson lashed out at police when they arrived on the scene(Picture: Police Scotland)

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 10pm when the accused started to become problematic in a pub. The accused has run at the complainer and rugby tackled him, causing his head to hit the ground in the process.

"The accused has then punched the complainer to the head which resulted in a cut to his left eyebrow.”

When police officers arrived Thomson then lashed out at them, swearing at them and saying “I’ll find out where you live – I will make your life hell”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “It was a fight in a pub – he was injured as well. He didn’t come out of this unscathed I can tell you and he had a couple of black eyes.”