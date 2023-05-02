News you can trust since 1845
Denny offender found in possession of a knife after making offensive comments to police officers

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Mark Scobbie, 33, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards police officers and possession of a lock knife in Bulloch Crescent, Denny on June 11 last year.

By Court Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 09:44 BST

He also admitted threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and smashing a bottle – at his 95 Little Denny Road, Denny home on August 30, 2022.

It was stated Scobbie, who was placed on a community payback order, had attended five out of eight possible appointments to carry out unpaid work and only one out of six possible supervision appointments.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He accepts his attendance at unpaid work wasn’t perfect.”

Police officers found Scobbie in possession of a lock knifePolice officers found Scobbie in possession of a lock knife
The explanation given was correspondence from social work had been sent to the wrong address.

Sheriff Alison Michie made no further order and allowed Scobbie’s community payback order to continue. She fixed a review for June 22 to ensure he was fully complying.