Denny offender battered doors and windows in a bid to get ex to let him in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 8.45pm and the complainer was within the address with her son who was sleeping upstairs. The accused was shouting to be let in, he wanted to see his child .

"He was hitting the door and the noise was noted by neighbours on either side of the property.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard the couple had been separated for a few years and there had been no further reports of similar behaviour.

Black appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)