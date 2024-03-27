Denny offender battered doors and windows in a bid to get ex to let him in

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Reece Black, 26, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – demanding entry, banging on a door and elbowing glass panes – at an address in Tryst Park, Larbert on February 20 last year.
27th Mar 2024
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 8.45pm and the complainer was within the address with her son who was sleeping upstairs. The accused was shouting to be let in, he wanted to see his child .

"He was hitting the door and the noise was noted by neighbours on either side of the property.”

The court heard the couple had been separated for a few years and there had been no further reports of similar behaviour.

Black appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Black appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered Black, 71 Ocilview, Denny, to complete 120 hours of unpaid work in 12 months and made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner in that time.