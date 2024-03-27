Denny offender battered doors and windows in a bid to get ex to let him in
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 8.45pm and the complainer was within the address with her son who was sleeping upstairs. The accused was shouting to be let in, he wanted to see his child .
"He was hitting the door and the noise was noted by neighbours on either side of the property.”
The court heard the couple had been separated for a few years and there had been no further reports of similar behaviour.
Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered Black, 71 Ocilview, Denny, to complete 120 hours of unpaid work in 12 months and made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner in that time.