Denny no show saga continues at court

At an earlier court appearance William Marshall (37) pleaded guilty to recklessly destroying property – smashing a window by kicking it – in the Falkirk Sheriff Court building on July 13, 2020.

Back in February the court heard Marshall, supposedly injured when he fell from a significant height, had now been released from hospital and was recovering at his 76 Duke Steet, Denny home.

Marshall again failed to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Back in August, Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He is not fit to be here – he fell and broke his neck some time ago and he is attending at the doctors today to obtain confirmation of his unfitness to attend court.”

On Thursday it was stated there were now “complications with his foot”.