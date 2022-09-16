Denny no show saga continues at court
An offender who smashed a window at Falkirk Sheriff Court failed to show up once again on Thursday due to “complications with his foot” as well as his reported broken neck.
At an earlier court appearance William Marshall (37) pleaded guilty to recklessly destroying property – smashing a window by kicking it – in the Falkirk Sheriff Court building on July 13, 2020.
Back in February the court heard Marshall, supposedly injured when he fell from a significant height, had now been released from hospital and was recovering at his 76 Duke Steet, Denny home.
Back in August, Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He is not fit to be here – he fell and broke his neck some time ago and he is attending at the doctors today to obtain confirmation of his unfitness to attend court.”
On Thursday it was stated there were now “complications with his foot”.
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Marshall until October 27 for reports.