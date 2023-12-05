Denny mum called police for help then proceeded to abuse them when they arrived

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kerry Henderson, 32, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at her 51 Dryburgh Avenue, Denny home and en route to Falkirk Police Station on March 25.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eilidh Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 11pm and police were contacted in regards to an unrelated matter by the accused. She allowed them entry and a police officer attempted to ascertain what the problem was.

"The accused became immediately hostile and started to shout and swear, refusing to stop while officers tried to find out what the matter was. She said someone had been kicking at her door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Then she started shouting and swearing again, calling them names. When she was put into the back of the police vehicle she began kicking out against the inside of the vehicle.”

Henderson began kicking out at the inside of the police vehicle (Picture: National World)

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said: “A person had come to her house and he was drunk. She finally let this person into her house because she thought it would calm things down – it didn’t.

"Then she called the police. She wanted him out of her house.”

Mr Morrow said mother-of-two Henderson had told him she was “too old for this kind of thing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was just a night where the police would never have been called by her in the first place if someone hadn’t shown up drunk at her door,” he added. “She had a night in the cells because of this and said it was all her own fault.”