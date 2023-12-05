Denny mum called police for help then proceeded to abuse them when they arrived
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eilidh Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 11pm and police were contacted in regards to an unrelated matter by the accused. She allowed them entry and a police officer attempted to ascertain what the problem was.
"The accused became immediately hostile and started to shout and swear, refusing to stop while officers tried to find out what the matter was. She said someone had been kicking at her door.
"Then she started shouting and swearing again, calling them names. When she was put into the back of the police vehicle she began kicking out against the inside of the vehicle.”
Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said: “A person had come to her house and he was drunk. She finally let this person into her house because she thought it would calm things down – it didn’t.
"Then she called the police. She wanted him out of her house.”
Mr Morrow said mother-of-two Henderson had told him she was “too old for this kind of thing”.
"It was just a night where the police would never have been called by her in the first place if someone hadn’t shown up drunk at her door,” he added. “She had a night in the cells because of this and said it was all her own fault.”
Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Henderson for three months to February 29 for her to be of good behaviour in that time.