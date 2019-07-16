Denny menace threatened to bury ex-partner and left her 100 voicemails

A menace left 100 voicemails on his ex-partner’s phone in one day and threatened to “bury her”.

Donald McFadyen (38) also kicked a door at the woman’s home and forced his way in as he tried to speak with their children.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McFadyen had admitted behaving in a threatening manner, kicking a door and shouting and acting aggressively at an address in California on March 3, as well as breaking a bail condition the next day by repeatedly calling and attempting to call the woman, leaving messages and phoning her daughter.

He’d also pled guilty to producing cannabis at his home on April 10 while on bail, which the court heard he did to pay off drug debts.

McFadyen, 16 Laurel Court, Denny, also broke bail conditions on April 14 by repeatedly calling his ex without reasonable excuse and did so again on various occasions between April 25 and 26.

The couple had been together for nine years but split up four years prior to the incident on March 3. Despite being ordered not to contact the woman, McFadyen called her, and her daughter, various times on withheld and unknown numbers on April 8, but she recognised his voice and reported the incidents.

Procurator fiscal depute Jamie Roy said: “On April 14, the accused repeatedly called the complainer and when she wouldn’t answer started leaving voicemail messages stating that he was going to bury her and humiliate her in court.

“He also threatened to have her children removed from her, stating he wouldn’t stop harassing her because every time she told police the social work would get involved and that would increase the chances of the children being removed from her. She received around 100 voicemails throughout that day.”

The woman received 18 calls between April 25 and 26 while McFadyen was in custody. She recorded calls before contacting police.

His defence solicitor told Sheriff Derek Livingston that McFadyen was “fuelled by drugs” when he committed the offences. He will be supervised for two years and must complete 180 hours’ unpaid work in six months and engage with the Caledonian System domestic abuse programme.

A decision on whether he’ll also be subject to a three-year non-harassment order will be made on September 6.