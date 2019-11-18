Denny man who vowed to stab residents at Falkirk hostel spared jail time

A drunken man who threatened to stab fellow residents at a sheltered housing complex has been spared a jail sentence.

Steven Patrick (33) vowed to attack others while holding a metal nail file at Castings Hostel.

Appearing in court last Thursday, Patrick, 62A Broad Street, Denny, had pled guilty to shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence whilst in possession of the nail file at the premises in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on May 16.

He’d also admitted grabbing hold of and bending backwards a staff member’s fingers at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH), Larbert on September 5. During that incident, Patrick also kicked over a bin and repeatedly shouted and swore and refused to stop, all while on bail which was granted on May 20.

The court heard the initial offence involving the four-inch-long nail file was witnessed by support workers.

Procurator fiscal depute Erin Illand said: “He had become increasingly erratic and the witnesses had attempted to calm him down, however, he was stating he was going to stab other residents and also stating he had a knife.

“The witnesses could see he had something in his jacket. It was later discovered to be a metal nail file. He refused to hand it over and persisted shouting he was going to stab another resident. Police were called.”

Patrick then kicked off at FVRH on September 5 where he’d been admitted after he began vomiting black liquid, prompting a neighbour to call for an ambulance. A nurse was trying to attach an observation monitor to his fingers when Patrick lashed out.

Ms Illand said: “He grabbed onto her index finger and middle finger and squeezed, twisted and bent her fingers back. He was struggling with staff, shouting and swearing and refusing to desist and the police were called.”

His defence solicitor said Patrick had an alcohol addiction and doesn’t remember the hospital incident. He’ll be supervised for a year and must complete 120 hours’ unpaid work within nine months.