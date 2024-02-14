Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jordan Mitchell was given an order for lifelong restriction following hearings at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh.

He was given the sentence over the behaviour he displayed during and after a hospital visit in which he boasted he had killed and mutilated animals on a number of occasions,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mitchell then said he "intended to murder members of the public in future”.

Jordan Mitchell admitted threatening behaviour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Pic: Michael Gillen

When an order for lifelong restriction is imposed, an offender must serve the minimum term set and be kept under supervision for the rest of their life.

The 27-year-old from Denny, had a lock knife with him when he made the remarks, at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

He also made a number of alarming remarks to social workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitchell spoke of plans to kill people and how he “in some respects” identified with Incel ideology - described by appeal judges as a belief held by celibate men who are angered by the sexual activities of others and “particularly women”.

He said he had been researching Incel killer Elliot Rodger who shot dead six people in California in 2014.

Mitchell also gave a “disturbing history of torturing, mutilating and killing animals” and told hospital staff that the knife had been purchased because he had a long standing plan to go on a “spree murder” attack in Falkirk.

A sheriff sitting at Falkirk Sheriff Court sent Mitchell to be sentenced at the high court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A judge there gave him a four year jail term and ordered him to be supervised by the authorities for ten years following his release from custody.

Lawyers for Mitchell went to the Court of Criminal Appeal to argue that the sentence imposed on him by the High Court judge was “excessive”.

But appeal judges Lady Dorrian, Lord Pentland and Lord Matthews refused to grant the appeal.

In a written judgment, Lord Pentland said that Mitchell should be given an order for lifelong restriction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge said it was clear from risk assessments that Mitchell presented a "particularly high risk to public safety".

He said: "He has fantasised over many years about committing mass murder.

"There is evidence that he should not be considered a fantasist and, on at least one occasion, might have been close to realising his aim."

The judge said there was no prospect of Mitchell being managed safely in the community at the present time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "He will require close management, supervision and treatment in prison for the foreseeable future. It may never be safe to release him.

"The court is entirely satisfied that the risk criteria are met and that an order for lifelong restriction must be made.

"That sentence constitutes a sentence of imprisonment for an indeterminate period."

Mitchell originally appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court in June 2022 and pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also admitted having the knife in the hospital A&E department without lawful excuse in October 2021.

Lord Pentland concluded that the punishment part that should be given to Mitchell should be two years.

However, the judge said that this did not mean he would be automatically released into the community once he had completed the term.

He added: “We would emphasise that the punishment part is certainly not to be taken as reflecting or implying the court’s view as to the period which the appellant should actually serve in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is merely the statutory minimum period which he must serve before he can apply to the Parole Board for Scotland for release on licence.