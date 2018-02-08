Denny man threatened to slit his own throat

A man had a row with his partner on New Year’s Day - and threated to slit his own throat.

Dylan Goodman threatened to do it in front of his ex-partner after a row in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The 20-year-old admitted shouting and swearing at his former home at 3 Hunter Gardens, Denny, as well as threatening self-harm.

Goodman, c/o 41 Overton Crescent, Denny was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within three months by Sheriff John Mundy when he appeared for sentencing last Thursday.