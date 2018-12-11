Denny man threatened to ‘hurt’ wife before punching cars in Falkirk street

A man told his wife he wanted to “hurt” her and get a divorce before causing £300 of damage by punching two cars.

Terrance Maughan (22) let rip at his partner during an early morning rant at an address in Windsor Road, Falkirk on February 22 this year.

Maughan, 88 Overton Crescent, Denny, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm by repeatedly shouting, swearing, uttering threats of violence and offensive remarks and striking two vehicles.

The court heard two friends of his had been staying at the property and that one of the witnesses was awoken by Maughan arguing with his partner at around 9am.

Procurator fiscal depute Susan Campbell said: “The accused was shouting ‘I want to hurt you, I want a divorce’.

“At that time the witness grabbed the accused and told his partner to get out, which she did. The noise was so loud neighbours were also aware of the sound of banging and asked for it to be kept down.”

However, the commotion continued out on the street, where Maughan was seen by a neighbour shouting, swearing and smashing the window of a car.

Ms Campbell continued: “He then approached another vehicle.

“He was seen to strike the rear window with his fists a number of times and the police were contacted.”

His defence solicitor told Sheriff Craig Caldwell that Maughan’s relationship with his partner has endured and she is in the early stages of pregnancy. The court also heard Maughan has been in custody since November 14.

Addressing Maughan, Sheriff Caldwell said: “The conduct in which you engaged was an extremely frightening experience no doubt for your wife and friends and would’ve been inconvenient and costly for the owners of the cars.”

Maughan must now complete 120 hours of unpaid work within six months on top of an existing community payback order.