Denny man threatened to ‘batter’ pregnant ex and torch house

A Denny man who threatened to ‘batter’ his pregnant ex partner and torch her house was sent to jail for nine months.

Liam Reilly (21) of West Boreland Road, Denny admitted that on March 27, 2019 he made a phone call to his ex partner that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character in Thornton Avenue, Bonnybridge.

He also admitted, on the same date at Little Denny Road, Denny acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and goading a policeman to fight, uttering homophobic remarks and resisting, obstructing or hindering four police officers by refusing to be placed within a police vehicle.

Reilly pleaded guilty to a further charge of shouting and swearing and acting aggressively towards police officers on April 23, 2019 at Little Denny Road.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the incident in March happened after Reilly’s ex girlfriend, who he believed was pregnant with his child, told him via a text message that another man was in fact the father.

Fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said he then phoned her and said: “It’s not your face that’s pregnant. I’ll batter f*** out of you and I’ll set your hoose on fire.”

She added that police were then contacted and when they arrived were subjected to a barrage of verbal abuse from Reilly who then went on to “goad” one of them to fight him.

With regard to the offence in April, Ms Cunningham said police attended the locus after receiving a call about Reilly’s behaviour and when they arrived were verbally abused.

She added that when he was placed in a police car he continued to shout and swear and threatened to “bite” an officer’s nose off.

Reilly’s defence solicitor said his client suffered from mental health difficulties and used alcohol and substances to help him cope.

He added: “The background to these incidents is that his ex partner is pregnant and he was led to believe he was the father of the child but she is now stating he isn’t and he is finding that very difficult emotionally.

“He regrets responding in the way he did and accepts it was wrong and will not be tolerated by the court.

“He understands the seriousness of his behaviour but would very much welcome a final chance to put things right.”

Addressing Reilly, Sheriff John Mundy said: “I’ve listened very carefully to what has been said but your behaviour is quite disgraceful. People simply cannot behave this way towards police officers who are just doing their job.”

Reilly was sentenced to nine months imprisonment.