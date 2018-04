A man from Denny has admitted behaving in a threatening manner.

David Knox (24) threatened his partner on two occasions.

Knox, 62 Broad Street, Denny admitted behaving in a threatening manner at his home on November 27 last year and in Forth Avenue, Larbert, on March 23 this year.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, his case was adjourned by Sheriff Derek Livingston until May 17 so the court could obtain criminal justice social work reports previously requested.