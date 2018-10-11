Denny man struggled with police

An offender who behaved in a threatening manner towards his partner then turned his attention to police officers.

Paul Kandzior (43) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to threatening behaviour and struggling with police officers in Grahamshill Terrace, Fankerton on July 2. According to the charges he was shouting and swearing at officers.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “This was extremely unattractive conduct, especially your engagement with police officers.”

Kandzior, 30 Temple Denny Road, Denny, was placed on a supervised community payback order for six months and told to complete 120 hours unpaid work in four months.