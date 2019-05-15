Denny man placed on sex offenders register for offences involving two girls

A Denny man was placed on the sex offenders register for five years after being found guilty of sex offences relating to two young girls.

Kenneth Young (50) of Stirling Street previously pleaded not guilty to the offences but was found guilty following a trial on April 9.

The first charge reads that between March 30, 2018 and April 30, 2018 at an address in Denny he intentionally directed sexual verbal communication to a 12 year old girl, uttered remarks of a sexual nature towards her and caused her to look at a sexual image.

The second charge reads that on May 15, 2018 an address in Grangemouth he caused another 12 year old girl to see a sexual communication and uttered remarks of a sexual nature to her by means of an online messaging app.

As well as being placed on the sex offenders register, Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered Young to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work within nine months and also imposed a restriction of liberty order for six months, preventing him from leaving his home address between the hours of 7pm and 7am.