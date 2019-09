A Denny man who made threats of violence and used racially offensive language at Forth Valley Royal Hospital has had his sentence deferred.

Alexander Reid, 59 Little Denny Road admitted the offence which took place on April 6, 2019.

The 28-year-old also acted aggressively and again using racially offensive language at Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street, Falkirk on the same date.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence until December 19 for the outcome of other matters.