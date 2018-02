A man (50) has admitted assaulting a police officer.

Thomas Kilpatrick was said to have a history of violent behaviour towards police officers.

Kilpatrick, 20 Bridge Crescent, Denny, admitted the assault by kicking a police officer on the head in Bridge Crescent, Denny, on July 29 last year.

He was placed on a supervised community payback order for a period of 12 months with the condition he complete 120 hours unpaid work within four months and attend for alcohol treatment.