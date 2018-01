A 20-year-old man has been given unpaid work after assaulting his partner.

Harry Martin appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having been found guilty of assaulting and injuring his partner in Gill Park, Denny, on October 15 last year.

Martin – c/o Young, 66 Broad Street, Denny – grabbed and punched the woman.

He was told to complete 180 hours of unpaid work within 6 months.