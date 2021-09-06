Denny man fined over drunken rant following release from court

Greg Burnett, 44, 48 Kilbirnie Terrace, Denny, let rip after his folks had allowed him to stay with them when he was bailed at Glasgow Sheriff Court over an unrelated matter.

Burnett appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, where he represented himself.

He’d previously admitted behaving threateningly by shouting and swearing at his parents on July 12 at their Denny property.

Greg Burnett was hit with a fine at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The court was told Burnett was released from Glasgow Sheriff Court on July 11.

Due to bail conditions imposed, he went to stay with his parents.

Procurator fiscal depute Robbie McDougall said: “After the accused arrives, there were no incidents and all parties went to bed but, at approximately midnight, the witnesses heard the accused’s voice from upstairs.

“The witnesses went upstairs to see if everything was alright and went into the front room where the accused was. He has immediately started shouting and was described as looking to be under the influence, shouting ‘Where’s my phone?’

“He was repeatedly shouting and swearing. When the witnesses pointed out his behaviour was unacceptable and that he would be disturbing neighbours, the accused shouted.

“The witnesses contacted police and he was traced within the address in a heavily intoxicated state. He was placed under arrest at 1.30am, cautioned and charged and made no reply.”

Sheriff Eric Brown said sentence was previously deferred to await the outcome of other matters.

Burnett said he’d been placed on a structured deferred sentence until November 5 following a domestic incident.

He also stated he hadn’t consumed alcohol since the July 12 offence.

Burnett, who is employed as a team manager with an energy company, added: “I’ve been in touch with the social worker and I’m dealing with my alcohol problem.

“I have support from my parents and the social worker.”

Sheriff Brown chose to deals with Burnett “leniently in the hope there’s no repetition” – but warned him the matter would be taken more “seriously” if there was a repeat offence.

Burnett was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £10 victim surplus charge.

